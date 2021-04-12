COVID INFO COVID INFO

FBI seeking information on possible kidnapping

National

by: Victoria Lopez

Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KVEO)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking information from the public about an Arkansas man who recently went missing.

Luis Davila, 31, has not been seen since March 29th. Davila was last seen near Monterrey, Mexico. He was visiting his girlfriend near Monterrey.

Davila’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, it is believed he continues to be in Mexico. Davila may be the victim of a kidnapping.

Davila is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was seen wearing a white shirt and jeans. He was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima (Arkansas License Plate 936-VET).

The public is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 with any information. Tips can also be submitted here. Tips and information may remain anonymous.

