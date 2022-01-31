HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A singer from the K-pop group, BTS, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has undergone surgery after suffering from acute appendicitis.

Jimin, the BTS singer, tested positive Sunday for COVID-19 after experiencing sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat, according to his management agency Big Hit Music.

The singer visited a hospital emergency room for an exam, taking a PCR test.

Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advisment early Monday morning, the statement added.

“The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” Big Hit Music said, reassuring fans that he will be making a “speedy recovery.”

BTS now has had four members test positive for the coronavirus. However, Jimin had no contact with other band members during his infectious stage.

Additionally, Big Hit Music emphasized that the “company places the artist’s health is our top priority, and [they] will do everything [they] can do to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. The company plans on diligently cooperating with the guidelines and requests of health care authorities.