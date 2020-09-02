National Park Service extends public access areas in time for Labor Day weekend

ALPINE, Texas – The National Park Service announced they have increased their public access areas ahead of the Labor Day weekend. It includes Big Bend National Park and the eastern park road to Rio Grande Village.

The agency’s release said trails including the Boquillas Canyon trail will now be available for day use.

Fourteen trails, overlooks and picnic areas will be open to the public. This increase provides over 80 miles of roadway to drive and enjoy Big Bend National Park.

Locations within the Park that will remain closed include all campgrounds and campsites, including RV areas, the Chisos Basin Lodge & Restaurant, areas for river use, backcountry trails, the Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry and all unpaved roads except to Dug Out Wells. The paved road to Castolon and Santa Elena Canyon will also remain closed.

