BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) – A New York City mother who died of ovarian cancer is giving a gift to thousands of people after her death.

Casey McIntyre, 38, of Brooklyn, announced her own passing on her social media accounts in a message written before her death. The now-viral post includes a link to a fundraiser to pay off other people’s medical debt.

“A note to my friends: if you’re reading this I have passed away. I’m so sorry,” McIntyre wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate post, she explained that she had “arranged to buy up others’ medical debt and then destroy the debt. I am so lucky to have had access to the best medical care at @MSKCancerCenter and am keenly aware that so many in our country don’t have access to good care.”

The campaign, called RIP Medical Debt, has raised more than $139,000 in just a few days.

McIntyre’s husband, Andrew Rose Gregory, told Nexstar’s WPIX that he and his wife were lucky enough to have good medical insurance through her job.

“Casey believed, and I strongly believe, medical debt is not something that needs to exist in our country. It’s the No. 1 cause of personal bankruptcy,” Gregory said.

Allison Sesso, the CEO of RIPmedicaldebt.org, told WPIX that the money raised will be used to buy up medical debt directly from hospitals. They will be focusing on hospitals in the Northeast, since that is where McIntyre grew up.

“We will buy that debt for pennies on the dollar and be able to get rid of $10 million of medical debt. We will send letters out to any individuals whose debt we buy. They don’t have to take any action on their own,” Sesso said.

McIntyre was a publicist and a publisher. Gregory said he’s not surprised at the success of her fundraiser.

“I can’t … help but think that Casey, as a publicist, has pulled off one last, very good publicity job,” Gregory said.