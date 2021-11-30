Wife of ‘El Chapo’ sentenced to 3 years in prison

In this Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, arrives to federal court in New York. Despite her status as the wife of the world’s most notorious drug boss, Coronel Aispuro lived mostly in obscurity — until her husband went to prison for life. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(ValleyCentral) — The wife of the leader of the Mexican drug-trafficking organization known as El Cartel De Sinaloa, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera has been sentenced to prison.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, will be in prison for three years, followed by four years of supervised release for charges related to international drug trafficking, money laundering, and a criminal violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (the Kingpin Act), said a release.

Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty to three counts on June 10.

Those included, conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, one kilogram or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana in the U.S., Mexico, and elsewhere, knowing, intending, and having a reasonable cause to believe that such substances would be unlawfully imported into the U.S., conspiring with others to launder narcotics proceeds and violating the criminal penalties of the Kingpin Act.

According to court documents, Coronel Aispuro worked with Guzman Loera and other members of the cartel to traffic narcotics while being aware that those would be distributed in the United States.

Coronel Aispuro is also said to have played an important role in Guzman Loera’s escape from a Mexican prison in 2015.

Official documents say Coronel Aispuro assisted in the purchase of a property near the prison and provided her husband a watch that contained a GPS tracking device, which facilitated the construction of a tunnel from that nearby property to Guzman Loera’s jail cell.

At the hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras also entered a forfeiture money judgment against Coronel Aispuro in the amount of $1,499,970, representing proceeds of and property obtained by Coronel Aispuro as a result of her drug-trafficking activities.

The Associated Press reports that prosecutors had asked for four years in prison, but U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras imposed a shorter term, saying her role was a small piece of a much larger organization.

Defense attorneys also pointed out she was 17 when she met Guzman and married him on her 18th birthday. “This began when she was a very impressionable minor married to a powerful man more than three decades older,” Jeffrey Lichtman said.

Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” as she spoke through a Spanish translator in court. “I am here before you, asking for forgiveness,” she said. She asked for a sentence that would allow her to watch her 9-year-old twin daughters grow up.

The 32-year-old was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed since then.