(NewsNation) — A 10-year-old boy, who was looking forward to a summer of swimming and a veteran teacher of more than 23 years are among the 21 people dead after an 18-year-old gunman open fired at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 19 students and two teachers have died. An additional 17 others were hurt and continue to receive care, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday their injuries were not life threatening.

All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom when the gunman barricaded himself inside and began shooting at the children and teachers, according to officials.

Now, the tight-knit community 85 miles west of San Antonio, is remembering those who were lost.

“My heart is broken,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”

This is what we know so far about those who died:

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh Bravo (Shared with Nexstar)

Nevaeh Bravo was a student at Robb Elementary School. Her cousin, Emily Grace Ayala, said she was a fourth-grader, according to Insider.

“We love you Nevaeh very much, princess!” Ayala wrote. “Please everyone continue to keep her parents and our family in your prayers.”

Jose Flores, 10

Jose Flores, 10, was a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School. He was among those killed in the Texas school shooting.

According to the Washington Post, his uncle Christopher Salazar confirmed Flores’s death, saying he loved to play baseball. Flores was one of four kids, having two brothers and a sister.

Flores had received an award for making the honor roll just hours before the shooting.

Eliahna Garcia, 10

This undated handout photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10. García is among those killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Siria Arizmendi via AP)

Among the victims was 10-year-old Eliahna Garcia, her aunt, Siria Arizmemdi said.

“She was very happy and very outgoing,” Arizmendi, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same school district, said Wednesday. “She loved to dance and play sports. She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family.”

Irma Garcia, 46

Mrs. Irma Garcia (Shared with Nexstar)

Irma Garcia, 46, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, was among those killed in the Robb Elementary shooting.

Garcia had been an educator for 23 years, all of which she taught at Robb Elementary. For the past 5 years, she has been a co-educator with Eva Mireles, according to her staff biography at Robb Elementary.

A wife and mother of four kids, Garcia loved to barbecue with her husband of 24 years, listen to music and go on cruises.

Uziyah Garcia, 8

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

Uziyah Garcia, 8, was among those killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” his grandfather Manny Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Garcia had visited his grandfather in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, who just turned 10 weeks ago, pictured with her father, Angel. (Courtesy the Garza family)

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, a fourth-grader, was among those killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, according to a report by CNN.

In a Facebook post, Garza’s father Angel Garza confirmed the loss of his daughter, writing:

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10

Xavier Lopez (Shared with Nexstar)

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, was a fourth-grader and is among those killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. According to his cousin Lisa Garza, he was looking forward to a summer full of swimming. She also said he was a bubbly soul who loved to dance with his siblings and mother.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Eva Mireles, 44

Ms. Eva Mireles (Shared with Nexstar)

Eva Mireles, 44, was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School who lost her life during the shooting. She was a loving mother and wife. A relative of Mireles said she was an adventurous soul.

Mireles has been an educator for 17 years, and co-taught with fellow fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia for 5 years, according to her staff biography at Robb Elementary.

Annebelle Rodriguez and Jackie Cazares, 10

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10, who was in the same fourth-grade class as her cousin, Jackie Cazares. Both were killed in Tuesday’s shooting. (Courtesy the Rodriguez family)

Annebelle Rodriguez shared a classroom with her cousin, Jackie Cazares, who was also killed. Both were 10 years old.

Their aunt confirmed their deaths saying: “My beautiful angels. At least you are together. But our hearts are broken in a million pieces. We love you.”

Jackie Cazares, 10, was in the fourth grade. She was in the same class as her cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, who was also killed. (Courtesy of the Cazares family)

Layla Salazar, 10

Daughter of Vincent Salazar, Layla, loved to swim and dance to videos on TikTok, her father said. An avid runner, she won six races at the school’s field day. Salazar proudly posted a photo of Layla showing off two of her ribbons on Facebook.

Each morning as he drove her to school in his pickup, Salazar would play “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” by Guns ‘n’ Roses and they’d sing along, he said. She was excited about seeing the new Marvel movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.