HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the end of Title 42 Friday, a senior administration official from the White House spoke on the disincentives and incentives the government is offering to migrants.

The senior administration official said Washington has been taking policy steps to impose new consequences on those who cross the border illegally.

The government is also providing incentives to migrants to use safe, orderly and legal pathways to the U.S. without having to put their fate in the hands of smugglers.

As part of this effort, the U.S. has overseen an expansion of lawful pathways to the U.S. which include Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela parole processes. More than 100,000 people have been admitted to the U.S. through this process.

Also coupled with the new consequences for the return to Mexico of new nationals coming from different countries is a recently announced establishment of regional processing centers in key countries in the hemisphere.

At these centers, migrants will be processed by international organizations and will be referred to legal pathways.

“Not just to the U.S. but to other participating countries as well Canada and Spain announced that they will be joining these efforts,” the White House senior administration official said.

The consequences for those who continue to cross unlawfully at the border include: A return to Mexico noncitizens from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela. These are returns that for the first time in the history of our two countries continue to take place under Title 8 processing.

This will begin Friday morning. It also includes the circumvention of the lawful pathways rule that was posted for public comment Wednesday morning.

This is a rule that will place significant conditions on asylum eligibility for people who do not take advantage of the lawful pathways that the U.S. has established. It applies to those who do not schedule their safe and orderly arrival at the land border ports of entry through the CBP mobile application and who do not claim asylum to one of the countries they travel to.

Starting Friday the U.S. will increase expedited removal at the border.

“This is our traditional Title 8 consequence for individuals who are encountered between ports of entry,” the White House senior administration official said. “We have spent much of the last year building out capacity to expand expedited removal by adding interview rooms and phone lines to our CBP and ICE facilities on the border in order to facilitate the interviews that are required under this process with asylum officers and immigration.”

The government is also offering counsel to asylum seekers but cannot always guarantee that council will always be available.

There are currently more than 24,000 law enforcement officers at the border and more than 11,000 processing coordinators. Of those 11,000, 1,000 processing officers are trained and ready to begin the asylum-seeking process on Friday.

“We have seen these surges of migrations for almost two decades now under presidents of both parties,” the White House senior administration official said. “Presidents of both parties have sought to tackle it with different kinds of executive action and as we’ve seen this has led to litigation from both sides that have severely constrained our ability to manage and operate the flows we are facing at the border.”