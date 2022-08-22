(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve ever wondered where all that water travels from before it reaches your local river or creek, the interactive Streamer tool from the U.S. Geological Survey helps you visualize it.

Search for your city and you’ll be able to see the creeks, rivers and lakes near you. With a click, you can “trace upstream” to see all of the waterways that feed down to that point, or “trace downstream” to see where the water is headed.

The interactive Streamer map allows you to click on a point to see what rivers and creeks feed to it, and where the water travels beyond it. (USGS)

For those dealing with widespread flooding in the southern U.S., for example, real-time conditions might be more helpful.

The USGS’ National Water Dashboard shows where there is currently flooding or record-breaking water flow. On Monday, the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which has been dealing with extreme flooding after the weekend’s monsoon rains, has numerous “streamgages” reporting flooding and all-time high water flow.

Black dots, representing all-time high streamflow conditions on Monday, are concentrated near the Dallas-Fort Worth area after heavy storms left parts of the southwestern U.S. underwater. (USGS)

A powerful storm system brought widespread flooding to a number of states over the weekend, leaving neighborhoods underwater and causing flash floods that imperiled national park visitors.

The deluge overwhelmed the banks of rivers and streams in Utah, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico.

Though much of the region remains in a decades-long drought, climate change has made weather patterns more variable and left soils drier and less absorbent, creating conditions more prone to floods and monsoons.

FILE – In this photo courtesy of City of Moab, vehicles navigate high waters at the intersection of South Main Street and 100 South in Moab, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022. Jetal Agnihotri, a 29-year-old from Tucson, Ariz., was still missing Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, after being swept away at Utah’s Zion National Park three days earlier as flooding surged through the southwestern United States and imperiled tourists visiting the region’s scenic parks. (Rani Derasary/City of Moab via AP, File)

Stalled cars sit abandoned on the flooded Interstate 635 Service Road on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Mesquite, Texas. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning early Monday morning which was extended until 1 p.m. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

FILE – In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the scene of a flash flood in Zion National Park, Utah, on June 29, 2021. Authorities have been searching for days for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Ariz., reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in the park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. (National Park Service via AP, File)

Flooding has swept parts of southern Utah in and around Moab and Zion throughout the summer, causing streams of water to cascade down from the region’s red rock cliffs and spill out from the sides of riverbanks.

An Arizona woman was still missing Monday after being swept away at Utah’s Zion National Park three days earlier as flooding surged through the southwestern United States and imperiled tourists visiting the region’s scenic parks.

In Balch Springs, a Dallas suburb where last month a grass fire that started in a tinder-dry open field damaged over two dozen homes, officials on Monday were rescuing people from flooded homes.

“The water has nowhere to go and the creeks are starting to kind of flood over some. We’re just having them hunker in place until we can get to them by boat,” said Fire Chief Eric Neal, who did not yet have a count of the number of rescues done.

The heavy rain and flooding across the southern U.S. is expected to continue Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as the storm system makes its way into the Lower Mississippi Valley and South, according to the National Weather Service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.