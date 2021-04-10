COVID INFO COVID INFO

VIDEO: One dead, at least 7 injured in overnight storm that ripped through Louisiana

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has confirmed a fatality related to an early morning possible tornado on Bolton Road in Palmetto.

In addition, he said, there were 7 people transported with injuries to local hospitals and multiple people were treated at the scene.

The trailer of an 18-wheeler, he said, is in the middle of the roadway, along with multiple other vehicles that were tossed around with some flipping over.

He said search and rescue crews are still out working as of daylight.

KLFY has a crew headed to the scene who will provide updates throughout the day.

