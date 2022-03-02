RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Postal Service announced Wednesday that it has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 test kits as part of President Biden’s plan to distribute free at-home tests to Americans.

Over 68 million test kit packages, containing 4 tests each, have been shipped to American households across all 50 states, the United States Postal Service (USPS) said in a release.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy said in the release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.”

DeJoy thanked the partnership between the USPS, White House, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense. They also thanked Postal Service employees across the board for making it all possible.

Those interested in ordering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits can place an order at the Biden Administration’s website.