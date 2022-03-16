WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) spoke at a press conference with his fellow Senate Republican colleagues.

Senator Cornyn, after hearing from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, called on the Biden Administration to send support to Ukraine as they defend their country against the ongoing Russian invasion.

“The Biden Administration’s timidity in the face of this evil needs to end and end today.”

“We should not dictate from Washington D.C. what sort of weapons they can get access to.”

“Where does the Biden Administration get off saying, ‘Well, we’ll give you this but not that,’ when people are trying to defend their very lives and their national sovereignty against a megalomaniac dictator like Vladimir Putin?”

“We should let them make the decision and provide them everything they need in order to defend themselves and their country and defeat Vladimir Putin.”

