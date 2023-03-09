People hold signs as they attend a rally against racism at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(The Hill) – The United States saw its highest-ever distribution of white supremacist propaganda last year, jumping 38% over 2021, according to data collected by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The group recorded 6,751 incidents of propaganda activity in 2022 — a jump from 4,876 in 2021 that the ADL attributed to growth in the number of white supremacist groups and their membership.

“There’s no question that white supremacists and antisemites are trying to terrorize and harass Americans and have significantly stepped up their use of propaganda as a tactic to make their presence known in communities nationwide,” Jonathan Greenblatt, president of ADL, said in a statement alongside the report.

Three white supremacist groups — Patriot Front, Goyim Defense League and White Lives Matter — were responsible for 93% of this year’s activity, which includes banners, posters and events.

Much of that content was specifically antisemitic in nature, with ADL noting that such propaganda surged from 352 incidents in 2021 to 852 incidents last year.

The uptick in antisemitic propaganda “was largely due to [Goyim Defense League’s] growth and their initiation of propaganda campaigns. The formation of several new antisemitic white supremacist groups in 2022 also contributed to the rise in antisemitic incidents,” ADL found.

The spikes come as national security leaders have repeatedly warned that white supremacist extremists are an increasingly large share of the domestic violent extremists in the U.S.

“Racially motivated violent extremism, specifically of the sort that advocates for the superiority of the white race, is a persistent, evolving threat,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers last year.

“It’s the biggest chunk of our racially motivated violent extremism cases for sure,” Wray added. “And racially motivated violent extremism is the biggest chunk of our domestic terrorism portfolio.”