(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. The latest iSeeCars analysis found that demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in June over May, as the prices for both new and used cars rose.

Analyzing over 224,000 car sales in June 2022, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 37.2 days to sell and the average used car takes 52.1 days to sell.

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were June’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – June 2022 State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Hyundai Santa Cruz 13.6 Alaska Jeep Cherokee 13.3 Arizona Toyota RAV4 11.0 Arkansas Hyundai Tucson 21.6 California Nissan Kicks 5.9 Colorado Ram 1500 8.3 Connecticut Subaru Crosstrek 9.7 Delaware Toyota RAV4 18.6 Florida Subaru Crosstrek 5.4 Georgia BMW X5 16.2 Hawaii BMW X3 14.0 Idaho Hyundai Tucson 11.5 Illinois Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 9.4 Indiana Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 15.7 Iowa Toyota Highlander 15.2 Kansas Hyundai Sonata 26.6 Kentucky Hyundai Tucson 25.1 Louisiana Toyota Tundra 7.1 Maine BMW X5 12.1 Maryland Subaru Forester 5.3 Massachusetts BMW X3 8.8 Michigan Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 8.6 Minnesota Chevrolet TrailBlazer 15.4 Mississippi Hyundai Elantra 17.7 Missouri Subaru Outback 6.7 Montana Subaru Forester 19.8 Nebraska Ram 1500 15.2 Nevada Hyundai Kona 27.4 New Hampshire Hyundai Elantra 18.9 New Jersey Subaru Crosstrek 13.0 New Mexico Hyundai Tucson 10.8 New York Subaru Forester 10.5 North Carolina Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 6.1 North Dakota Jeep Grand Cherokee 7.9 Ohio Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 6.0 Oklahoma Ford Bronco Sport 10.8 Oregon Subaru Crosstrek 7.1 Pennsylvania Dodge Challenger 7.0 Rhode Island Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 11.6 South Carolina Toyota RAV4 15.5 South Dakota Hyundai Venue 7.4 Tennessee Subaru Forester 6.1 Texas Mercedes-Benz GLE 16.1 Utah Kia Telluride 5.9 Vermont Subaru Impreza 16.5 Virginia Hyundai IONIQ 5 15.8 Washington Subaru Crosstrek 8.3 West Virginia Kia Telluride 7.4 Wisconsin Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 8.0 Wyoming Jeep Grand Cherokee 7.2

The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Subaru Crosstrek in five.

SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 43 states.

The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Subaru Forester in Maryland, which takes 5.3 days to sell.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

What were June’s fastest-selling used cars across the country? Here are the used vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – June 2022 State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Chevrolet Camaro 15.4 Alaska Toyota Corolla 36.4 Arizona Tesla Model 3 15.9 Arkansas Nissan Rogue 38.2 California Nissan LEAF 10.9 Colorado Tesla Model 3 7.5 Connecticut Hyundai Sonata 25.5 Delaware Jeep Grand Cherokee 43.3 Florida Tesla Model 3 12.0 Georgia Acura MDX 16.5 Hawaii Genesis G80 18.2 Idaho Ford Ranger 37.3 Illinois Mercedes-Benz CLA 21.0 Indiana Dodge Challenger 36.8 Iowa Hyundai KONA 36.4 Kansas Volkswagen Jetta 20.1 Kentucky Honda Civic 23.0 Louisiana Volkswagen Atlas 22.1 Maine Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 31.0 Maryland Kia Sportage 10.6 Massachusetts Ford Mustang 26.7 Michigan Cadillac XT5 28.4 Minnesota Dodge Durango 20.1 Mississippi Nissan Armada 26.2 Missouri Honda Civic 21.9 Montana Chevrolet Silverado 1500 39.4 Nebraska Jeep Compass 28.7 Nevada Tesla Model 3 9.4 New Hampshire Hyundai Kona 34.3 New Jersey Tesla Model 3 24.2 New Mexico Hyundai Elantra 30.6 New York Honda Civic 30.9 North Carolina Chevrolet Spark 18.4 North Dakota Jeep Grand Cherokee 28.5 Ohio Honda Civic 20.0 Oklahoma Nissan Sentra 11.6 Oregon Kia Sorento 27.3 Pennsylvania Chevrolet Corvette 29.4 Rhode Island Ram 1500 11.4 South Carolina Honda Civic 20.1 South Dakota Chevrolet Malibu 34.1 Tennessee INFINITI QX60 12.4 Texas Toyota Prius 13.5 Utah Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 30.3 Vermont Toyota RAV4 16.9 Virginia Tesla Model 3 10.5 Washington Hyundai KONA 20.1 West Virginia Toyota Corolla 29.7 Wisconsin Ford Bronco Sport 23.1 Wyoming Chevrolet Equinox 35.7

The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Tesla Model 3 in six.

SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 20 states.

The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Tesla Model 3 in Colorado, which takes 7.5 days to sell.

Buyers who are making a used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $342 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.