Texas reacts to president-elect Joe Biden’s victory

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke endorsed him at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday morning, Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States after winning Pennsylvania and amassing 273 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Lone Star State residents were at no loss for reactions to Biden’s win.

Austin-Travis County

In a tweet, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said, “We witnessed the counting of every vote and the beauty of democracy. The people of the United States decide who’s president. Let us now restore civility and dignity in all we do.”

We witnessed the counting of every vote and the beauty of democracy. The people of the United States decide who's president. Let us now restore civility and dignity in all we do. — Mayor Adler | 😷wear a mask. (@MayorAdler) November 7, 2020

Austin City Council member Greg Casar released a statement saying, “After four years of attacks on our families, our neighbors, and our children, we pulled together to march for justice, vote for change, and reject every attempt to divide us. With Trump ousted by Biden’s candidacy and your votes, we now must rebuild our democracy and pass the progressive policies that so many people desperately need. Today we celebrate, tomorrow we get back to work. Onward!”

Conservative Congressman Roger Williams was less celebratory, tweeting at Pres. Trump urging him not to “give in.”

Texas Rep. Celia Israel expressed her excitement for the next era, saying, “It’s long past time for our country to HEAL! #GodBlessAmerica.”

Across the State

The Texas Democrats released a statement, saying in part:

“A strong majority of Americans led to this victory. Texas is proud to have delivered the third highest amount of raw votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It’s time to unify our country. Biden and Harris will lead us forward and build our economy back better. Our time is now. Our national nightmare of Donald Trump is finally over.” Texas Democrats

The Texas GOP released a statement on Saturday, claiming that “Democrat Socialists” have “found and counted” enough votes to declare Joe Biden president-elect. West called them “cheaters” but provided no evidence to support that claim.

Chairman for the Republican Party of Texas Allen B. West said, in part:

“Biden and Harris will be similar to Barry Bonds and have a permanent asterisk by their names. Americans don’t like cheaters, and the perception of such lends itself to reality, just ask Tom Brady about Deflate=Gate.



Regardless, a Harris-Biden presidential administration serves to make my position easy. As well, Kamala and Joe will solidify the fact that Texas will only grow redder and stronger as America’s leading conservative state. If the progressive socialist left believes for one minute that Texas will acquiesce to their collectivism and tyranny, they are delusional.



Texas was born because rugged men and women fought, alone, against tyranny. We will do so again, and lead America to do so, as well. And, in two years, Texas will lead America in delivering a resounding midterm defeat to the Marxist, Socialist, Antifa-loving left.” Republican Party of Texas

Many high-profile Texas politicians have not commented on Biden’s election, including Republicans Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Other Texan politicians took to Twitter to express their support or reactions, including former Texas Congressman and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. Recently re-elected Senator John Cornyn quote-tweeted a video of a rally in New York City of celebrants saying they want to change America. Cornyn tweeted, simply: “They don’t want to change it. They want to transform it.”

Congratulations President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the team that led their campaign, the volunteers that powered their effort and the voters who have ended our national nightmare! — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 7, 2020

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has been a vocal critic of the Democrats’ 2020 platforms, but he nevertheless extended congratulations to Biden via Twitter, saying: “Putting all politics aside, congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election, here’s to the first woman Vice-President in our 244 year history. Super happy little girls will witness another glass ceiling shattered, and especially happy for elderly women who have waited the longest!”

Elsewhere in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner shared a photo of himself with Biden standing in front of the word, “Courage.”

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on becoming the 46th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/1hTppgyDpC — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 7, 2020

The 2020 Presidential race in Texas was a hot one, with many speculating — and polls suggesting — that the Lone Star State could turn blue for the first time since the 1970s. Donald Trump ultimately got 52.2% of the total and the state’s 38 electoral votes.

Once sworn in, President-elect Biden will be the 46th President of the United States.