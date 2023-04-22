Note: The video in this story is from an earlier report.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have arrested a man in their investigation into the kidnapping and sexual battery of a DoorDash driver late Tuesday night.

On Saturday, police announced that Joseph Killins was arrested in connection to the attack.

Officers said the “heinous” crime happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night when a DoorDash driver arrived at the Residence Inn on West Boy Scout Boulevard to make a delivery.

Joseph Killins (Credit: Tampa Police Department)

According to investigators, Killins approached the victim demanding cash at gunpoint, and when she did not have it, he forced her into her car.

The Tampa Police Department said he then made her drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments where he sexually battered the woman. However, the victim was able to escape thanks to her family, who had been tracking her home and rescued her from the vehicle.

Officers said Killins later attacked another woman at the Belara Lakes Apartments and stole her backpack in a separate robbery. Surveillance video appeared to show Killins at the scene of the crime, police said.

While investigating this robbery, officers said they were led to the Tampa Inn on East Busch Boulevard where they found Killins Friday night.

According to police, Killins had items from the April 18 attack with him that connected him to the kidnapping. Detectives also said Killins “disclosed details that were specific to the crimes that occurred on April 18” during an interview.

“This criminal is now off the streets thanks to the tireless efforts of every Tampa Police Department employee and the assistance provided by members of our community,” Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said. “My thoughts remain with the victims. I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit.”

He was charged with armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery, and aggravated battery with a weapon.