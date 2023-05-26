BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school district is investigating a “senior prank” at Williams High School in Burlington — which caused over $4,000 in damages. The school system says students “gained entry” overnight and poured cement into the toilets and urinals.

Alamance-Burlington School System says Williams was not its only school that suffered damages, either.

Maintenance crews are cleaning up overturned desks, damaged lockers, graffiti, eggs and trash at several other high schools. Other acts of vandalism were also reported across the district.

“We believe in celebrating milestones in a responsible and respectful way, without crossing the line and causing harm or damage,” ABSS said in a statement.

The district says students involved in the vandalism face potential suspensions and legal charges. Any seniors that were involved will be forbidden from participating in graduation ceremonies.