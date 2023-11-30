BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Starbucks introduces new cold foams based on holiday favorites

It’s the perfect day for a Starbucks run. Of course, to Starbucks lovers, every day is the perfect day for a Starbucks run — but today is an especially perfect day because from noon to 6 p.m., you can get 50% off your favorite drink.

With half off any drink, this is the ideal time to try something new — because Starbucks just announced four new cold foams based on fan-favorite holiday drinks. You can add them to any cold beverage as a customization, for an added charge, through the holiday season. All that’s left to do is pick your drink and enjoy your savings.

Shop this article: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, Stanley Classic The Perfect-Brew Pour Over, OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

How to get 50% off your Starbucks this afternoon

All you have to do to unlock the discount is be a part of the Starbucks rewards program (which you should be anyway because those Stars add up to some great discounts and other perks). Then, head to your favorite Starbucks location between noon and 6 p.m. local time to redeem the “Yay Day” coupon, which you can find in the Starbucks app.

Try these 4 new holiday cold foams at Starbucks

The new holiday cold foams are inspired by drinks from the Starbucks holiday menu, meaning we want to try them all.

Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam is made with peppermint-flavored syrup and chocolate malt powder blended with Starbucks’ signature vanilla sweet cream.

Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam uses sugar cookie-flavored syrup blended with Starbucks’ signature vanilla sweet cream.

Chestnut Praline Cream Cold Foam is made with the flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices blended with Starbucks’ signature vanilla sweet cream.

Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam uses caramel brulée sauce blended with Starbucks’ signature vanilla sweet cream.

During the holiday season, you can add any of the four cold foams to any cold beverage at Starbucks for an additional charge. Just customize your drink in the app to add it.

Best gifts for the coffee-obsessed

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves coffee, you can’t go wrong with these.

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler

This 20-ounce tumbler is insulated to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, with a flip lid that prevents spills. The BestReviews Testing Lab found that this was the best travel mug they tried.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Never let a cup of coffee or tea get cold again. The Ember smart mug pairs with your phone so you can set it to the perfect temperature, and then it holds it there for as long as it takes you to finish your cup.

Aerolatte Milk Frother

Frothed milk is the perfect way to elevate a cuppa, and this simple handheld frother is perfect for the coffee lover who doesn’t need a cafe-quality, counter-space-hogging gadget. It works on AA batteries so it’s ready when you need it and froths any kind of milk in just minutes.

Stanley Classic The Perfect-Brew Pour Over

Stanley is revered for its tumblers, but it also makes a great pour-over set. Stainless steel filters extract the oils and flavors from your coffee, leaving you with a smooth, high-quality brew.

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

An electric bean grinder makes it fast and easy to prepare your morning brew, and this OXO grinder is one of the best, with multiple settings to change the coarseness of the grind and an easy-to-use dial on the front.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.