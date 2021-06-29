South Dakota to send National Guard troops to Texas

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Gov. Noem announced Tuesday, June 29, 2021, that she will join a growing list of Republican governors sending law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has deployed up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas.

The troops will be in Texas to “help secure the border.” A release mentions the action is in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for help.

Tomorrow morning I'm officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border. The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe. We shouldn't be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden's border crisis. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 28, 2021

“The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide,” said Gov. Noem in the release.

The release also mentions the deployment will last between 30 and 60 days and will be paid by a private donation.

South Dakota Adjutant General Jeff Marlette and the South Dakota Department of the Military are working with their counterparts in Texas to finalize the details of this mission, said the release.

“My message to Texas is this: help is on the way,” said Noem in the release.

The Associated Press reports Noem will join a growing list of Republican governors sending law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico.

The governor’s announcement comes ahead of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Former President Donald Trump’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley.

Governor Abbott, announced plans to build more barriers along the border earlier this month.

