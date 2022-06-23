WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on The Constitution of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case:

“Today, the Supreme Court upheld our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms by striking down a New York law that effectively prohibited a citizen from carrying a handgun outside the home. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that New York’s law was unconstitutional because it unquestionably infringed on our Second Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights. I was proud to lead an amicus brief on behalf of 24 of my Senate colleagues making these exact arguments. This case’s vindication of the right to carry a firearm for self-defense outside the home is an ever-present reminder of our duty as citizens to defend our constitutional rights from brazen attacks from the left.”