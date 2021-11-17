Rock singer apologizes for urinating on man on stage at Florida festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Chef Sophia Urista is seen on March 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The singer of a band has apologized days after she urinated on a man on stage at a concert in Florida.

Sophia Urista, vocalist of Brass Against, issued a statement on Twitter on Tuesday about the incident, saying she did not intend to offend or hurt any of her fans or anyone in attendance by what she did.

“I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far,” wrote Urista. “I apologize to [the fans] and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them.”

Urista added that she is “not a shock artist” and will continue to “put the music first.”

Brass Against is a cover band that plays brass versions of alternative rock and metal songs from bands such as Black Sabbath, Tool, Rage Against the Machine, and Alice in Chains, among others.

The band played on the first night of the Welcome to Rockville Festival, a four-night music event featuring headliners Metallica, Disturbed, and Nine Inch Nails, along with several others.

During the band’s performance on Thursday, Nov. 11, Urista informed the crowd she needed to use the bathroom. She then asked if anyone would want to volunteer to come on stage so that she could urinate on them.

After choosing a participant, Brass Against began performing “Wake Up” by Rage Against the Machine.

Shortly after they began, Urista called for the man to come on stage.

“Get the man with the can on his head ready,” said Urista. “We’re gonna bring him on stage and I’m gonna p*** in this [man’s] mouth… I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

The man made his way on stage and Urista lowered her pants and began to urinate on the man’s head while still singing the lyrics to “Wake Up.”

Following the approximately 12-second action, Urista picked up her pants and walked to another part of the stage.

The man acted in jubilation, rubbed his face, and began sweeping some of the liquid off the stage into the crowd before getting off stage.

You can watch a fan’s video of the event here. (Warning: explicit content)

Following the event, Brass Against received a massive amount of attention in music outlets across the globe.

The band issued an apology shortly after the incident, saying that Urista “got carried away” and that this behavior is “not something you’ll see again at Brass Against shows.”

Urista formerly performed on Season 11 of The Voice and has been with Brass Against since 2017.

The band are set to play a full-fledged European tour in 2022 opening for Tool.

You can find their music on Spotify and YouTube.

They can be followed on Facebook and Twitter.