‘Reconsider travel’ advisory issued for Mexico due to COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CDC officials have issued a travel advisory asking the public to reconsider travel to Mexico.

The Reconsider travel advisory was issued due to a high level of COVID-19 in Mexico.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. “

To view all travel advisories for the country of Mexico, click here.

Earlier this year, a do not travel advisory was issued for the state of Tamaulipas, citing crime and kidnapping.