This is not a drill

Have you ever wanted to live más — without leaving the house? Thanks to Walmart, you can now think outside the bun in the comfort of your own kitchen. Taco Bell has partnered with Walmart to exclusively sell Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla meal kits, packed with Taco Bell seasonings and sauces that will let you re-create fast-food favorites without even having to enter a drive-thru.

And before you run out to get your hands on these “cravings kits,” you’ll want to make sure you have everything you need for an at-home taco party — from taco holders to themed hand towels.

Get these kits to make Taco Bell Crunchwraps and quesadillas at home

Taco Bell at Home “cravings kits” are available exclusively at Walmart. Currently, you can get kits to make Crunchwrap Supremes and Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas at home.

The Crunchwrap Supreme kit sells for $7 and includes four 12-inch flour tortillas, four crunchy tostada shells, Velveeta cheese sauce and taco seasoning.

The Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kit also sells for $7 and includes four 10-inch flour tortillas, creamy chipotle sauce and Velveeta cheese sauce.

With both kits, you need to add your own protein. You can also add your own fresh toppings, like lettuce, tomato, guacamole and anything else your heart desires. This is truly living más.

Must-haves for taco lovers

Corque Taco Holders Set of 6

Make taco night much more colorful with this set of six taco holders in bright neon colors. Taco holders are the best way to level up your taco game — they hold your soft shells upright, keeping all your toppings securely inside. They’re even reversible — they can hold two tacos on one side and three on the other.

LXOMILL Funny Taco Kitchen Towels

Show everyone your love of tacos with this set of two funny taco-themed dish towels. One pictures a hard-shell taco with the message, “Every now and then I fall apart.” The other has the uplifting missive, “You can’t make everyone happy, you are not a taco.” Words to live by.

mermaker Burritos Tortilla Throw Blanket 2.0

Ever wondered what it would feel like to be a burrito? Wonder no more. You can get cozy inside this oversized tortilla throw blanket for movie night, Taco Tuesday or any other occasion.

Primitives by Kathy Not A Taco Inset Sign

Need to decorate your home for taco night? This sign is the perfect piece to add, with that message that everyone needs to hear once in a while: “You can’t make everyone happy, you’re not a taco.”

Alex and Eve Home Bamboo Taco Tray with Tong

When you need to feed a crowd (with tacos), this tray is the perfect thing to add to your arsenal. It’s 16 inches long with slots to hold up to eight hard-shell tacos, perfectly upright so all their toppings stay in place. Happy Taco Tuesday!

