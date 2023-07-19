(NEXSTAR) — Grab your tickets — the winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

Should your ticket match the winning numbers below, which were drawn Wednesday, you’ll be the winner of the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday, July 19 were: 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, and red Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Ahead of the drawing, Powerball officials estimated the jackpot at $1 billion with a cash value of $516.8 million. The jackpot grew slightly to $1.08 billion, officials said during the drawing. At that mark, the jackpot remains the third-largest in Powerball history, but climbs to the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (est. Powerball): July 19, 2023 $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts $754.6 million (Powerball): Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

A winner would have two options to collect their prize: as an annuity, where you receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum payment.

If there is no winner in Wednesday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has a chance to climb even higher on the above list.

With or without a jackpot winner, the next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you aren’t lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll have a chance at a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot. Currently estimated at $720 million, the pot ranks as one of the largest in Mega Millions history. The next drawing for that game is Friday at 11 p.m. ET.