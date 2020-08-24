Pope remembers massacre of 72 migrants in Northern Mexico

Pope Francis on Sunday paid tribute to the families of 72 slain Central and South American migrants who died in a 2010 killing spree by a drug cartel in San Fernando, Mexico.

His tribute was part of the Angelus prayer which he gave in front of a crowd of faithful who gathered in St. Peter Square to listen to the words of the Pontiff.

“I express my solidarity to the families of the victims, who still today are calling for justice and truth about what happened,” Pope Francis said.

In 2010, gunmen for the Zetas drug cartel killed 72 migrants in the Tamaulipas town of San Fernando. Investigators said the migrants were slain after they refused to work for the cartel.

“The Lord will ask for a reckoning for all the migrants who perish in journeys of hope. They were victims of a throw-away culture.”

The Pope also prayed for the families who were affected by an earthquake that hit central Italy in 2016 and for the communities in Cabo Delgado, in Mozambique, who he said were suffering because of “international terrorist acts.”

San Fernando is located less than 90 miles south of the Texas border cities of Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.