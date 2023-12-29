COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A woman suspected of murdering her two children in Colorado Springs is believed to have left the area Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Officers are searching for 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler in connection with the killing of her two children, and the wounding of a third.

Police said the 11-year-old girl who was injured is safe and being cared for in Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19 around 12:30 a.m., police received a call about a burglary at a condominium. Officers said when they arrived, they found a woman and the 11-year-old girl suffering from injuries.

A 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were also found dead inside the home.

Police said the woman has been identified as Singler, the mother of all three children.

Police said Singler and the 11-year-old were treated for their injuries on scene before being taken to the hospital. After investigating, officers concluded the initial report of a burglary was unfounded.

On Dec. 26, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on multiple charges, including multiple counts of first degree murder, child abuse and assault.

Singler’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Singler, who was not under surveillance, was last seen on Saturday in Colorado Springs, he said.

“In the initial stages of the investigation, we were treating her as a victim of a burglary,” Cronin said.

A $10 million bond was set by the court, and the FBI is assisting with the search for Singler.

Colorado Springs Police said the details of the arrest warrant are currently sealed under court order, though they are expected to be unsealed at a later time.

CSPD said the investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information or who is a witness is urged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.