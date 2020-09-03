Pelosi wants apology for hair appointment she calls ‘setup’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefly addressed the hair controversy that developed after she got a cut inside a San Francisco salon — before the city allowed salons to operate indoors.

Pelosi said the salon, which she says she’s been going to for years, “set her up.” She added that the salon owes her an apology.

Surveillance video circulated online showed Pelosi inside eSalon Monday.

KRON has learned the video shows Pelosi with wet hair inside the salon, not wearing a mask.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times,” she said Wednesday while addressing reporters. “When they said they were able to accommodate people one person at a time, I trusted that.”

“As it turns out – it was a setup,” she added. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

Tuesday was the first day salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen for outdoor services.

The speaker didn’t further address the matter.

Critics, including President Donald Trump, called her a hypocrite and asked why she did not know the coronavirus-related rules in her home city.

Erica Kious, owner of eSalon in the city’s upscale Marina district, told Fox News that she rents chairs to stylists and one of them informed her in advance that Pelosi wanted a wash and blow dry. California guidelines on salons vary by county, but stringent San Francisco officials have not yet permitted indoor salons to open.

Kious said she considered Pelosi getting her hair done “a slap in the face” to struggling business owners. She did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.