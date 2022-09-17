Jared Eng pleaded guilty to killing his mother in their Tribeca home, officials said. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A man has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a New York City apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday.

Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the crime, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Following the incident, Eng allegedly sent text messages saying, “It’s done,” “I’m free,” and that he “got rid of [his] problem,” according to prosecutors.

Eng allegedly beat and stabbed his mother, Paula Chin, in the Tribeca home they shared before reporting her missing on Feb. 4, 2019, prosecutors said. After the murder, Eng allegedly cleaned the apartment and stashed his mom’s body in the family home in Morristown, New Jersey. Two other suspects helped him move the victim, officials said.

Investigators found Chin stuffed in a storage container with multiple stab wounds and a blunt head injury. Bloody gloves and duct tape were also recovered, authorities said.

“This was a brutal and shocking murder of the defendant’s own mother, and while nothing can undo this tragedy, today’s guilty plea represents an important step towards justice,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.