Nursing home residents concerned about sex offender living among them

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — There are hundreds of residents living inside Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora, Colorado, and many are upset at the status of one of their own.

Royce is a registered sex offender with a lengthy arrest record that includes more than two dozen charges. Among them are charges for child sex assault, multiple DUIs and multiple charges for failing to register as a sex offender.

Several residents and staff members at the center spoke said they were upset that they were never notified that Royce was living in the building.

“It ticks me off. I’m a single female in a room by myself. I couldn’t run from somebody,” a female resident said.

However, it turns out the nursing home doesn’t have to notify them.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations says there is no law that states a nursing home has to notify residents there is a sex offender living there.

However, sex offenders do have to register with local law enforcement within a few days of moving to a neighborhood.

Royce did not do that. He says he hasn’t registered because of health problems, claiming he was recently hospitalized prior to moving to Cherry Creek Nursing Center.

“It was the hospital’s fault. I didn’t even know where I was going. When I got here I told them I need to register and they said register for what?” Royce said.

Nexion Health, which manages Cherry Creek Nursing Center, did not answer questions about the nursing home’s policies regarding sex offenders, instead sending this statement:

“Cherry Creek Nursing Center works hard to provide individualized care plans for all of its residents and to supervise the care of all residents. Due to the federal HIPAA privacy law and Colorado privacy law, we cannot respond to media requests for discussion of the care of individual residents.

Aurora Police say they are looking into the situation.