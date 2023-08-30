(NewsNation) — A North Carolina woman who was reported missing now faces multiple charges after being accused of orchestrating a false report about her own murder.

Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney, of Franklin, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2023. The 37-year-old was charged with causing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephonic communication and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Sweeney was reported missing on Aug. 18, WLOS reports, but was found safe the following day after a search. Police said the information they got initially led them to believe she was endangered or dead.