DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A New Jersey man accused of abandoning his dog by tying her up outside the Des Moines Airport last week is now facing charges.

‘Allie’ was discovered on Thursday, December 29 at the Iowa airport.

Police say her owner, 24-year-old Charles Bigsen of Newark, New Jersey, was trying to fly home with her but was unable to because he didn’t have a kennel. Bigsen left the airport with the dog, then returned without her a short time later and boarded his flight home.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa was called to the airport to take Allie in. They say Bigsen surrendered Allie.

She will be spayed, microchipped, and taken to the vet before being placed up for adoption, according to ARL.

Bigsen has since been charged with animal abandonment and animal neglect by the Des Moines Police Department.