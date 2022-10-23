FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A family missing from Fremont, Michigan, has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said.

According to police, the family was found late Sunday morning in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin, a roughly 450-mile drive from their home.

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons, ages 19 and 15, went missing on Oct. 16 after Anthony Cirigliano called 911 asking for protection.

“It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth,” he told a dispatcher. “I am not crazy.”

Now that the family has been found, the Fremont Police Department has closed its investigation.

Police said Sunday “the elements of the investigation do not meet the criteria for protective custody.”

The family left behind Suzette Cirigliano’s mother, who has dementia and needs full-time care. She was found walking around the neighborhood Monday night. She is now in the care of other family members.

On Monday, the family was spotted at a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home.

Relatives told Nexstar’s WOOD that police told them the family was last known to be in Iron Mountain on Tuesday and Wednesday, near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Stevens Point, where the family was found, is roughly 150 miles south of Iron Mountain in central Wisconsin.

It’s roughly 565 miles to drive from Fremont, north into the Upper Peninsula and to Iron Mountain, then south to Stevens Point.