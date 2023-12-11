BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Merry Gothmas: You don’t have to abandon your favorite color around the holidays

If you prefer your Halloween decorations to your Christmas ones, you’re going to love this. “Merry Gothmas” decor is a new trend that’s popping up everywhere this year, giving those whose hearts are a little colder and blacker an alternative to red and green, silver and gold, mistletoe, holly and bells.

“Merry Gothmas” takes traditional holiday decor and gives it a Goth makeover — think black Christmas trees and tinsel, presents wrapped in gray plaid paper and black stockings hung by the chimney with care. It’s still Christmas. It’s just a little darker. In fact, there’s not a color in sight — Merry Christmas to the black parade.

‘Merry Gothmas’ decor you’ll love if you never grew out of your emo phase

Best Choice Products 6ft Pre-Lit Black Christmas Tree

If you’re looking for a show-stopping centerpiece for your Goth Christmas display, this is it: a six-foot, pre-lit Christmas tree — but in black. It’s the perfect place for all your other Gothmas decor, from tinsel to ornaments.

Sunbeauty 3pcs 9-Pointed Black Hanging Paper Star Ornaments

Trim your Gothmas tree with ornaments like this three-pack of matte black stars. They’ll also look great hanging from a mantel or window as part of your Gothmas display.

HAKACC Christmas Decor Ball Wreath,13 Inches Black and Silver Ornament Garland

Let every visitor know that this is Gothmas with this wreath on your front door. Sure, it has accents of silver, but it’s still mostly black (like your heart).

SLEETLY Black Ornaments

This set of 12 shatterproof ball ornaments includes three colors: solid black glitter ornaments and clear balls with crisscross and abstract patterns on them in black. They’re the perfect addition to any Gothmas tree this year.

Holiday Time 6 ft Black Metal Merry Christmas Mantel Hanging Decor

Send your season’s greetings to all who come to your home during the holidays. This garland proclaims a festive message, but in all black, making it the ideal piece of Gothmas decor.

Iconikal 18-inch Plush Fabric Christmas Stocking, 4-pack (Black)

This four-pack of plush black stockings is a subtle addition for a family.

CHGBMOK 23.6 Inch Giant PVC Inflatable Christmas Decorated Ball Ornaments (Black)

This giant inflatable ornament can be used to decorate indoors or outside — and, in true Gothmas fashion, it has not one bit of red, green or any other bright Christmas color.

Mishuowoti Christmas Door Frames Decoration

This black Christmas scene features deer in a snowy forest. It’s designed for door frames but would look at home on your mantel or as a piece of table decor.

Ceenna 150 Feet Christmas Tinsel Garland (Black)

Complete your Gothmas look with all-black tinsel garland — 150 feet of it, so you can cover your entire home in the Gothmas spirit.

