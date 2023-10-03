BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (WTEN) — The man accused of kidnapping Charlotte Sena in a New York state park over the weekend has been arraigned.

Craig Ross Jr., 46, is currently held at the Saratoga County Jail on a charge of first-degree kidnapping.

Sena, 9, had been on a camping trip with her family in Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles north of Albany over the weekend. She disappeared while riding her bike around the campground.

Craig Ross Jr. has been accused of kidnapping Charlotte Sena, 9, in a New York state park on Sept. 30, 2023. (Saratoga County Jail)

The girl’s mother called 911 after Sena’s bicycle was found a half hour after her disappearance. Police feared she may have been abducted.

Hundreds of search and rescue personnel spent the weekend and part of Monday searching for Sena, covering a 46 linear mile area around Moreau Lake State Park after an Amber Alert was activated Sunday morning.

Authorities were watching the Sena family’s home during the search, and reported seeing someone drop a note in their mailbox at 4:20 a.m. Monday. State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case, Hochul said.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to a property owned by his mother in Milton — some 17 miles north of Moreau Lake State Park — made entry, and found him in a camper at about 6:30 p.m., Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a Monday night press conference.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Sena was found in a cabinet inside a trailer on Monday evening.

Ross initially resisted arrest and is still being questioned on whether Sena was targeted and if he is known to the family.

Charlotte was taken to a local hospital, as is customary, Hochul said, adding that she appeared physically unharmed and that she and her family have been reunited.

Police are still searching the property for more clues. Ross’ next court date is set for October 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.