DENVER (KDVR) — Country artist Luke Bryan invited a Denver-area girl backstage after he heard her story.

Mary Stegmueller, 7, has been battling terminal brain cancer since she was 4 years old. She’s a serious Luke Bryan fan, and she really wanted to see his show in Denver on Saturday.

But she is immunocompromised and cannot stand for long durations, so her family thought the concert was off the table until an anonymous donor gave them a private suite for the show.

Her family said they’re unbelievably grateful to the anonymous donor.

Mary got a quick hug from the country star back in 2021 after a concert, but this time, she was hoping for another chance to have a conversation with him.

Country artist Luke Bryan invited a local girl backstage after he heard her story. (Kristin Stegmueller)

After Bryan saw FOX31’s story about her wanting to meet him, the family said he invited her backstage for a meet and greet before the show. Photos show Mary hanging out with her country idol, who gave her a hug as they posed for the camera.

Mary begins her 43rd round of radiation on Monday.