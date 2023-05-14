(The Hill) – Incoming Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino thanked Elon Musk on Saturday for her new role at the social media company and shared her excitement to “build Twitter 2.0.”

“Thank you @elonmusk! I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future,” Yaccarino tweeted. “I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!”

“I see I have some new followers,” she added in her thread. “I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform.”

“Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it,” Yaccarino continued. “Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

Musk announced on Friday that Yaccarino would take over as CEO, while he would transition into a new role as executive chair and chief technology officer. The billionaire had previously promised in December that he would step down as CEO “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” he tweeted on Friday. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he added.

Yaccarino previously served as the chair of the company’s global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. She worked for the media company for more than 10 years.

NBCU announced in a release on Friday that Yaccarino was leaving effective immediately.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team. We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry — and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors,” she wrote in the release.