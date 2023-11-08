(KTLA) – Nintendo is planning to develop a live-action movie based on its “The Legend of Zelda” video game franchise, creator and game developer Shigeru Miyamoto announced Tuesday.

The video game designer announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) from the official Nintendo account.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films,” the post said.

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

This photo taken in May 2023 shows a display for Japanese gaming giant Nintendo’s long-running “Legend of Zelda” game series at the company’s official store in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. (Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images)

The movie will be directed by Wes Ball, who led the “Maze Runner” trilogy and the upcoming “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” movie.

Arad, whose credits include “Venom,” “Kong: King of the Apes” and various Spider-Man movies, will serve as co-producer along with Miyamoto.

The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment, with Sony slated to handle the theatrical distribution, Variety reported.

Cast and storyline announcements for the upcoming movie have remained under wraps. The video game series follows a young boy named Link who saves Zelda, the princess of Hyrule, after she was kidnapped by Ganon, the main antagonist within the video game series.

“Tears of the Kingdom,” the latest installment from the video game franchise, has sold over 20 million copies since its release in May.

Nintendo recently saw success with the animated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” bringing in more than $1.36 billion worldwide at the box office.