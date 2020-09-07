Kamala Harris, Mike Pence campaign in Wisconsin on Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are campaigning in Wisconsin Monday.

Harris will visit Milwaukee for her first traditional campaign stop since joining Joe Biden on the ticket, while Pence will speak in western La Crosse.

Pence’s event was up first. He spoke at Dairyland Power Cooperative Monday morning.

“I can’t think of a better place to be on an American holiday where we celebrate America’s tradition of hard work and the American dream,” Pence said. “For 79 years, you’ve been keeping the lights on here in Wisconsin. So to all the hardworking men and women of Dairyland Power and to every American worker across Wisconsin, Happy Labor Day.”

Pence also touched on jobs, the economy and protests in Kenosha in his speech.

“We will have law and order in every city in this country for every American of every race and creed,” Pence said. Watch a video fo Pence’s full remarks here.

Meanwhile, Harris met with Jacob Blake‘s father and two sisters at a private airport in Milwaukee prior to her campaign event. Blake’s mother and attorney Ben Crump joined by phone, and Blake also joined the conversation by phone. It’s unclear if Pence tried to meet with the Blake family.

On Monday afternoon, Harris toured the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers facility. While there, a reporter asked about her visit with Blake’s family.

“They’re an incredible family, and what they’ve endured and they just do it with such dignity and grace, and you know, a lot of weight is on their shoulders,” Harris said. Watch a video of Harris’ comments and a portion of her tour here.

Crump released a statement about the Blake family’s visit with Harris on Twitter, which said in part: “In a moving moment, Jacob Jr. told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain.”

Sen. @KamalaHarris met with the family of #JacobBlake today, who joined by phone from his hospital bed. The family’s legal team released the following statement about the one-hour visit. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/TQ7io0Clhe — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 7, 2020

The California senator also planned to attend a roundtable to discuss plans to advance racial equity as part of the country’s economic recovery.