Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies at 80

(KVEO) — Alex Trebek, the host of the game show Jeopardy!, has died at the age of 80.

Trebek suffered from stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March 2019.

According to TMZ, the TV host died on Sunday at his home.

Despite his cancer diagnosis in 2019, Trebek continued to host Jeopardy! for his 37th season with the show in 2020.

Trebek recently announced he had been responding “exceptionally well” to treatment and hoped to mark his two-year survival in February.

Trebek was the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984. The quiz show resumed taping in September after shutting down during portions of the coronavirus pandemic. His last day in the studio was October 29. Jeopardy! producers say episodes featuring Trebek will continue to air through December 25, 2020.