How do you protect your pets during a snowstorm?

Global warming has made people a little lax with preparing for cold weather. Recently, however, temperatures have dropped dramatically in some regions.

One of the most important concerns in extra-cold weather is pet safety. According to Pet MD, dogs are at risk of hypothermia and frostbite once temperatures drop below 20 degrees. With the cold weather we’ve been having this year, it is essential to learn how to protect your pet during winter weather.

Factors that affect a pet’s tolerance to cold

There are a few factors that affect how well your pet tolerates cold weather.

Darker fur colors absorb more heat from sunlight. Size: Smaller animals lose body heat more rapidly than larger animals.

How to protect your pet during winter weather

The following tips can help protect your pet from the cold:

Winter essentials for pets

Kuoser Winter Coat for Dogs

This stretchy coat for dogs has multiple layers to keep your dog warm, comfortable and dry in the winter. It also has a hole in it where you can put a leash.

Sold by Amazon

Frisco Colorblock Dog and Cat Zippered Sherpa Fleece Vest

For increased warmth, this ultrasoft Sherpa fleece vest is a top choice. It attaches easily with hook-and-loop fasteners, and it can be worn on its own or as a layering piece for additional insulation.

Sold by Chewy

Tiger Tail Urban Nomad Dog Collar

This waterproof, odor-proof collar has a durable D-ring for tags and a heavy-duty buckle. It is easy to adjust and clean, and it is remarkably durable in winter weather.

Sold by Amazon

Safe Paw Ice Melt

Ice is dangerous. Melting that ice with hazardous chemicals can be worse. Safe Paw lets you get rid of ice without putting your pet at risk. The product is nontoxic and biodegradable, and it works at temperatures as low as negative 2 degrees.

Sold by Amazon

Whistle Go Explore Dog GPS Tracker

If your pet ever gets lost, this tracker lets you easily find them. It delivers updates every 15 seconds and can track your pet, even if they are 3,000 miles away. The battery can last 20 days on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

