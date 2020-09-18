‘Hocus Pocus’ themed Frappuccinos coming to Starbucks as secret item menu

A new Starbucks secret menu item is here and it matches the spooky season approaching.

Starbucks is unleashing three Hocus Pocus-inspired frappuccinos based on characters from the film.

With the right order, you can have a drink that matches any of the three Sanderson sisters, Mary, Sarah, and Winifred.

To order the Mary drink, ask for a strawberries and cream Frappuccino, add strawberry inclusions, mocha drizzle, sub the sweetener for white mocha, and strawberry puree on the top and bottom of the drink. The result will taste like a chocolate-covered strawberry.

To order the Sarah drink, ask for a violet drink base with extra berries. Substitute the coconut milk with soy milk, and ask for the drink to be double blended for the desired texture. Then, order ginger powder on top of the whipped cream so the drink is purple and yellow. The result is a sweet-berry flavor.

Lastly, the Winfred drink uses a green tea Frappuccino as the base. Additionally, you should ask for one pump of white mocha and one pump of peppermint syrup and crushed strawberry on the top of the whipped cream. The drink should be green with white and red highlights.

Following any of these steps will ensure you’re enjoying a Hocus Pocus Frappuccino this fall.