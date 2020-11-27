Here’s what is coming to Netflix – and what’s leaving – in December

(KRON) – If you’ve already burned through the entire Netflix library since the start of the pandemic, you’re in luck. Things are about to change on December 1st.
Don’t worry too much about losing some of your favorite titles, because when one door closes, another one opens. The popular streaming service will be adding tons of holiday content to keep you entertained through the end of 2020.
Below is a list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix this month.
Coming Dec. 1 week:
- Angela’s Christmas Wish
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us
- Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
- 3 Days to Kill (2014)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
- Angels & Demons (2009)
- Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
- Chef (2014)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- Effie Gray (2014)
- Gormiti: Season 1
- The Happytime Murders (2018)
- Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- Monster House (2006)
- Peppermint (2018)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Super Wings: Season 3
- Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
- Alien Worlds
- Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
- Fierce
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical
- Break
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
- Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
- Big Mouth: Season 4
- Bombay Rose
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
- Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
- Kings of Joburg: Season 1
- Leyla Everlasting
- MANK
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
- Selena: The Series
- Detention
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Coming Dec. 6 week:
- Ava (2020)
- Manhunt: Deadly Games
- Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
- Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem
- Lovestruck in the City
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
- Triple 9 (2016)
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
- The Big Show Show: Christmas
- Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)
- The Surgeon’s Cut
- Alice in Borderland
- A Trash Truck Christmas
- Canvas
- Giving Voice
- The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
- The Prom
Coming Dec. 14 week:
- A California Christmas
- Hilda: Season 2
- Tiny Pretty Things
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
- The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
- Grizzlies (2020)
- The Professor and the Madman (2019)
- Pup Academy: Season 2
- Song Exploder: Volume 2
- Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
- Anitta: Made In Honorio
- BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
- Nocturnal Animals (2016)
- The Ripper
- Run On
- Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special
- Braven (2018)
- Guest House (2020)
- Home for Christmas: Season 2
- Jeopardy! Champion Run V
- Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
- Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
- Jeopardy! College Championship
- Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Sweet Home
- Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
Coming Dec. 21 week:
- The Con Is On (2018)
- After We Collided (2020)
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
- Timmy Time: Season 2
- The Midnight Sky
- Your Name Engraved Herein
- Bridgerton
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
- DNA
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
- Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Coming Dec. 28 week:
- Cops and Robbers
- Rango (2011)
- Dare Me: Season 1
- Best Leftovers Ever!
- Equinox
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
- Best of Stand-Up 2020
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
Leaving Dec. 1 week:
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- The Lobster (2015)
- Cabin Fever (2016)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
- The Rum Diary (2011)
Leaving Dec. 6 week:
- The Secret (2006)
- Berlin, I Love You (2019)
- The Art of the Steal (2013)
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso, Seasons 1-3
- Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Leaving Dec. 14 week:
- Hart of Dixie, Seasons 1–4
- Ip Man 3 (2015)
Leaving Dec. 21 week:
- The Little Hours (2017)
- The West Wing, Seasons 1–7
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
- Fifty (2015)
Leaving Dec. 28 week:
- Lawless (2012)
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
- Dexter, Seasons 1–8
- Hell on Wheels, Seasons 1–5
- Ip Man (2008)
- Ip Man 2 (2010)
- Nurse Jackie, Seasons 1–7
- Airplane! (1980)
- An Education (2009)
- Anna Karenina (2012)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Back to the Future (1985)
- Back to the Future Part II (1989)
- Back to the Future Part III (1990)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Casper (1995)
- Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
- Coneheads (1993)
- Definitely, Maybe (2008)
- Dennis the Menace (1993)
- Drugs, Inc., Season 6
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
- Fargo (1996)
- For Love or Money (1993)
- Frida (2002)
- Gossip Girl, Seasons 1–6
- Grand Hotel, Seasons 1–3
- Her (2013)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- The Inbetweeners, Seasons 1–3
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
- The Interview (2014)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- The Notebook (2004)
- Octonauts, Seasons 1–3
- The Office, Seasons 1–9
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Session 9 (2001)
- Splice (2009)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- Superman Returns (2006)
- The Town (2010)
- Troy (2004)
- WarGames (1983)
- The Witches (1990)