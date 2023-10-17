RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Great Dane named Meadow just gave birth to the largest-ever litter observed by a North Carolina rescue.

Meadow, who was taken in by Perfectly Imperfect Pups in Raleigh just days before going into labor, birthed a whopping 15 puppies on Tuesday morning.

All 15 pups are doing well and gaining weight, according to a release from Perfectly Imperfect Pups.

Meadow is also doing well at making sure all her babies are eating, though they are being supplement-fed in between.

“Mama Meadow is an incredible mom to all her pups!” said her foster mom Shari.

Photos of Meadow and her 15 puppies courtesy of Perfectly Imperfect Pups Rescue of Raleigh.

“PIPs is so proud of our foster parents. They take in dogs without knowing what the next few days or months could bring,” said the rescue’s founder and director, Nicole Kincaid.

“Taking in a pregnant dog is even more of a challenge because you don’t always know when mom will give birth, how many puppies will be born, or what complications may come along,” Kincaid added.

While Meadow is a very sweet-natured dog, she had previously been passed around to five homes since February 2023 due to no fault of her own, the rescue said.

“It makes me so sad that Meadow had such an unsteady past, being bounced around is no life for a dog,” Kincaid said. “We are thrilled to have her in the rescue, and this will be her last litter and her next home will be her forever home.”

PIPs is looking to the public to make sure all 15 puppies and Mama Meadow will be fed after the nursing stage.

To help, PIPs said donors can shop the rescue’s Amazon Wishlist of needed items — from food to training pads. Otherwise, monetary donations are also accepted. (Check out PIPs donate page.)

According to the American Kennel Club, the average dog litter ranges in size from 1 to 12 pups, with bigger dogs like Great Danes — one of the largest domestic dog breeds — typically giving birth to larger litters relative to their size.

Earlier this year, another Dane, named Namine, birthed 21 pups in Virginia, reported WVVA. But in 2004, a Neapolitan mastiff named Tia nabbed the Guinness World Record for the largest litter of any dog breed ever, giving birth to 24 puppies.