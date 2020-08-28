Grandmother sat dead in car outside hospital for 3 days; family demands changes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Denver woman’s body was discovered three days after she died in a vehicle in Swedish Medical Center’s parking lot.

Yvette Mooney, 50, was found on Sunday, Aug. 23. She died Thursday, Aug. 20. She had two children and several grandchildren.

“A hard worker all her life. She raised amazing children,” said Kandra Garcia, Mooney’s daughter-in-law.

Mooney didn’t answer calls the day she died. Her family thought she had gone to Swedish to visit a family friend.

But when they didn’t hear from her, they contacted police.

Englewood officers discovered Mooney’s body in her car in the emergency room parking lot.

“She couldn’t make it inside. She thought, ‘I’m in an ER parking lot. They will find me –somebody will come.’ Not three days later when she’s blistered and too decomposed for us to have a proper burial,” Garcia said.

The hospital sent the following statement to KDVR:

“We offer sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones. Upon discovery of the event we immediately notified the Englewood Police Department and have worked closely with them throughout the ongoing investigation.”

“Somebody dropped the ball and I want answers,” Garcia said.

The family says they want changes in security policies so cars are checked more regularly.

The Englewood Police Department said the coroner’s office is still determining Mooney’s cause of death. Detectives are requesting surveillance video from the hospital, but say the car’s windows were tinted and it would be difficult to see inside the vehicle.