Gov. Edwards is requesting disaster fund, following Hurricane Laura

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Governor John Bel Edwards is requesting a major disaster declaration for 23 parishes in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The request was made through a letter to President Trump.

“Our people are strong and we will get through these trying times, and a major disaster declaration is the first step in bringing critical aid to our communities. I appreciate the President’s consideration of my request and for the support of the federal government as Louisiana responds not only to this disastrous storm, but also to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is complicating our traditional Hurricane Season plans,” Edwards said.

If the declaration is approved FEMA assistance will be provided to those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The governors request can be viewed here.

Hurricane Laura has taken 11 lives in Louisiana.