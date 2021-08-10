Get the munchies with cannabis ice cream

FILE: A variety of flavors of ice cream in vintage ice cream scoops (cannabis ice cream not pictured). (Credit: Getty)

NORWOOD, Mass. (NewsNation Now) — We all scream for cannabis ice cream?

In the latest twist on the sweet treat, Boston-based ice cream brand Emack & Bolio’s partnered with cannabis operator MariMed to create cannabis-infused ice cream. And yes, it will give you the munchies.

The duo will “create a line-up of cannabis-infused vegan and dairy ice cream in outrageous flavors.” The ice cream will contain the same whole-plant cannabinoid and terpene formulations found in MariMed’s products like K Fusion and Betty’s Eddies.

“This partnership is gonna ROCK,” said Bob Rook, CEO and creator of Emack & Bolio’s in a press release. “The combination of our unique flavors with MariMed’s cannabis expertise is a natural.”

The products are expected to debut in Massachusetts this year followed by more launches in other legal cannabis markets.

Emack & Bolio’s was founded in 1975 and is now a cult favorite across the Bay State. The beloved shop was founded by music attorney Rook as a place for his rock star clients to satisfy their midnight munchies after their late-night gigs. Notable clients included Aerosmith, Boston, U2 and James Brown.

“We’re excited to bring our unique formulations and technologies to a collaboration with a brand partner like Emack & Bolio’s, which has such a fantastic history,” said MariMed CEO and President Bob Fireman.

