(WJW) – On Tuesday you can treat your coworkers – or just yourself – to a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for only $1.

The sweet holiday deal is called “Day of the Dozens”(Think: 12-12-12.)

According to a press release, customers can get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or a 16-count of Minis at regular price.

The deal can be found at participating locations in-store, drive-thru, or online. According to Krispy Kreme, customers who order in-store or via drive-thru are limited to two redemptions, while customers who order online are limited to just one redemption by using the promo code “DOZEN.”

