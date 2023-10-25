LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The man identified as a person of interest in a mass killing in Maine is a firearms instructor trained by the military and was recently committed to a mental health facility, according to a state police bulletin.
The police intelligence bulletin, reviewed by The Associated Press, was being circulated to law enforcement officials on Wednesday night.
The bulletin says the man, Robert Card, had been trained as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine. The document says Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023.
It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition.The document also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine.A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service.
At least 16 people were killed and dozens more were injured in Wednesday night’s shooting at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston. The suspect remained at large as authorities ordered residents and business owners to stay inside and off the streets.
Anyone with information on Card’s whereabouts should call police at 207-513-3001 (ext. 3327).