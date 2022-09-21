HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning against a social media challenge involving cooking chicken in NyQuil.

According to a post by the FDA, a social media challenge is encouraging people to cook chicken in Nyquil, which contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine.

“The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe,” the FDA stated.

Boiling the medication can cause it to become more concentrated, or cause changes in other properties. Even inhaling vapors from the medication can cause high levels of the compounds to enter your body, the post stated.

The FDA encourages parents to keep over-the-counter and prescription drugs away from children, and to discuss the dangers of social media trends and misusing drugs.

“Social media challenge or not, it is important to use medications as intended,” the FDA stated.