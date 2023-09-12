HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — College students could soon find it easier to apply for financial aid.

A new state law is requiring revisions to the free application for student aid program.

Congress passed the FAFSA Simplification Act three years ago. Since then, the application process has undergone some changes.

But other important changes are taking effect for the first time next school year.

Denise Eliserio, the statewide financial aid director for Texas State Technical College in Harlingen, says the previous FAFSA application could be daunting, but these changes could make it less intimidating.

“Before, the FAFSA application contained a hundred questions, and it’ll be going down to thirty-six questions now,” Eliserio said.

Crystal Olivarez, College and Career Advisor with the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District says FAFSA is broad and covers several different programs.

“The FAFSA qualifies students for four different types of financial aid. Which are grants, scholarships, work-study and student loans,” Olivarez said.

Changes taking place will also expand the federal pell grant to more students.

Incarcerated students, and students whose schools closed while they were attending will have their pell grant eligibility restored.

Education experts say one of the biggest challenges families face is not having the proper tax documents.

FAFSA will now streamline the process by receiving that information directly from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“We are doing research now to see how it will affect our students, to see how many more students are going to be eligible,” Eliserio said. “This will actually allow them to put that information correctly, so there will be less incorrect information on the application.”

The law also pushes back the deadline to complete the forms from September to December.

But, Eliserio advises not waiting to start the process.

“I also encourage all students, as soon as the FAFSA is available, for them to go to studentaid.gov and start submitting that application as soon as it’s available,” Eliserio said.