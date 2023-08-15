(NEXSTAR) — Are you a Beaver Nugget expert? The chance to put your taste to the test for the South’s favorite roadside stop has arrived. FinanceBuzz, a financial news and data outlet, is offering one applicant $1,000 to become its Buc-ee’s Bud-ee — a role that comes with some serious snacking involved.

In addition to the chain’s iconic Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets, the Bud-ee will need to sample kolaches, tacos, barbecue sandwiches, fudge, banana pudding, biscuits, gravy and more. The tester will document their impressions of the snacks via written product reviews and photos, according to FinanceBuzz.

The gig also comes with $250 to cover cost of snacks, gas and/or Buc-ee’s merchandise.

Here are the requirements to apply:

Must be at least 18 years old

Must live near or be willing to travel to a Buc-ee’s location

Must be willing to try most kinds of snacks

Taste test must be completed in two weeks

Application to be FinanceBuzz’s Buc-ee’s Bud-ee is now open and will close Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The candidate will be selected by Sept. 18 and notified via email.

FinanceBuzz says it will use the feedback as the basis for future data and stories.

Buc-ee’s, originally founded in 1982 in Clute, Texas, became a beloved convenience store chain and now has at least 58 locations across Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Several more locations outside of the southern U.S. are currently in the works.